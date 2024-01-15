HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sennheisier Debuts Earbuds With Heart Rate & Body Temp Sensors At CES

Sennheisier Debuts Earbuds With Heart Rate & Body Temp Sensors At CES

By | 15 Jan 2024

Sennheiser introduced three new models at CES with one featuring some really neat biomentric tech.

The three models showcased included the Accentum Plus over-ear headphones, Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, but the Momentum Sport earbuds were the standout with its heart rate and body temperature sensor that updates a user with real-time biometric feedback.

The German headphone specialist designed the earbuds with athletes and sports enthusiasts in mind and with the data collected and analysed, the earbuds could potentially sidestep over exertion and heat fatigue.

The Momentum Sport earbuds also have a semi-open design allowing for awareness of your surroundings, have aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.2, anti-blockage eartips and a “acoustic relief” feature that employs air ventilation to relieve any occlusion.

There are also three operating modes to choose from: Transparency, Anti-Wind, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling.

The rated battery life lasts a maximum of 6 hours or an added 18 hours when using the charging case that has a 10-minute charging option. Buyers can choose from black, olive, or metallic graphite for the earbuds.

The second product in the spotlight are the Accentum Plus over-ear headphones, which have hybrid adaptive noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 50 hours with a 10-minute top up option that offers a max of 5 hours of play time.

The headphones also have aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.2 which can be personalised in Sennheiser’s companion Smart Control App, and sound is distributed over a pair of proprietary 1.5-inch (37 mm) drivers. There is also the option to use an audio cable suitable for airplane travel.

Lastly, Sennheiser also previewed their Momentum True Wireless 4, which improves on its predecessor with a twelve or so upgrades such as enhanced RF-reception, redesigned eartips to stop wax buildup, a six-microphone display with heightened voice pickup, TrueResponse transducer tech, and an elevated adaptive noise-cancellation system.

The buds have an ultra-low-latency mode for gaming and also support Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless technology, aptX Adaptive, Bluetooth 5.4, Auracast, and Bluetooth LE Audio. The battery life of the buds is a max of 7.5 hours of listening but can 22.5 hours can be added when employing the charging case.

The new Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds can be purchased in black copper, metallic silver, and graphite.

Sennheiser has not announced if their latest product offerings will be available in Australia.



