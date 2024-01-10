High-end brand Sennheiser will unveil three new audio products, all retailing under U$300, at CES 2024, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds, the ACCENTUM Plus Over-Ear ANC Headphones, and the MOMENTUM Sport Earbuds.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 buds feature the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX Lossless sound quality, and ultra-low latency.

They also support Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast and LE Audio, with an overhauled antenna design, improved Adaptive ANC, evolved tuning, and an upgraded battery system.

The 4th Gen buds boast 7.5 hours continuous audiophile inspired listening, a Qi charging case, and USB-C quick charging.

They will come in three colours, black copper, metallic silver, and graphite, and will be available for preorder starting February 15th. They will retail for U$299.95 / €299.99. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.

Moving on to the ACCENTUM Plus headphones. They are Bluetooth 5.2 headphones that support all codecs including, aptX Adaptive. They boast 50 hours listening time per charge, and have a touch enabled earcup for feature control.

Multipoint connectivity, wind-reduction, and adjustable side tone allows users to adapt to the outside world. Adaptive ANC optimises it noise target, constantly adjusting to changes in ambient noise.

There is also an audio cable included which can be used to tap into flight entertainment systems or other headphone outputs. The whole package comes in a travel case.

The ACCENTUM Plus headphones will be available in black and white from February 20th for U$229.95 / €229.99. Australian pricing is still to come.

Lastly, there’s the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds, which are a new true wireless earbud set optimised for fitness. They integrate a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and body temperature sensor, which can output critical data to fitness apps and devices.

The heart rate data connects with sport devices and apps, including Apple Watch / Health, Garmin Watch / Connect, Strava, Peloton and more.

Users will gain full access to Polar’s biosensing capabilities and data analytics for the first time in a non-Polar product. This includes Body Temperature and will provide real time insights during training, as well as an offline analysis via the Polar Flow app.

They also feature an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design. Additionally, there’s an adjustable Transparency mode, anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling mode. The acoustic system also features a redesigned transducer.

They have IP55 sweat and water resistance, a shock proof chassis, and clog resistant ear tips, built to withstand any workout. The IP54 rated Qi-enabled carrying case can store up to three additional earbud recharges, extending playback from up to 6 hours to 24 hours total. Finally, there’s a quick charge feature which provides up to 45 minutes playback after 10 minutes USB-C charging.

The MOMENTUM Sport earbuds will be available from April 9th, retailing at U$329.95 / €329.99. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed, and they will be available in three colours, Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite.