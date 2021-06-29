Sennheiser has released a new pair of true wireless earbuds for just under $200.

Available in matte black or matte white, the new CX True Wireless earphones offer up to 9 hours of battery life – 27 hours with the included charging case – and feature touch controls, voice assistant capability, IPX4 splash resistance, and integration with the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

They will compete with similarly-priced earbuds including Apple’s second-generation AirPods and Beats Powerbeats Pro; Jabra’s Elite Active 75T; and potentially the new Google Pixel Buds A-series.

According to Anton Zgurskiy, Product Manager at Sennheiser, the CX True Wireless Earbuds offer high-quality sound without a high price to match.

“Featuring state-of-the-art technology and offering proven ergonomics, the earbuds have been developed according to user comfort studies.

“They also offer an outstanding personal audio experience that anyone can enjoy anywhere and every day.”

The new Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds retail for $199.95 AUD, and will be available “soon”, Sennheiser says.