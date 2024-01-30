HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Senior Optus Comms Exec, Walks Days Before Starting A New Job

Senior Optus Comms Exec, Walks Days Before Starting A New Job

By | 30 Jan 2024

Image plagued Optus has been dealt a blow with a senior executive quitting a top job at the Singapore owned telecommunications carrier even before she started.

It appears that Danielle Keighery who was due to take over running Corporate Affairs at Optus, has decided that a gig at Qantas is the better of two evils with both organisations facing their own image problems, she was offered and accepted the role late last year.

Keighery is an experienced executive who has most recently been running the corporate affairs team at Crown Resorts after a 17-year career at Virgin Australia.

She was due to start at Optus in mid-February. The company is still trying to repair its reputation, but admitted last week that it had grossly underestimated the number of people who had tried to call emergency services during last year’s outage and couldn’t connect.

Optus is still mopping up after their disastrous network crash last year that saw the CEO Ms Bayer Rosmarin called before a Senate inquiry only to quit three days later.

Communication management at the Company have been slammed for not doing a better of communicating the problems as the network drama unfolded.

Image plagued Optus has been dealt a blow with a senior executive quitting a top job at the Singapore owned telecommunications carrier even before she started.

It appears that Danielle Keighery who was due to take over running Corporate Affairs at Optus, has decided that a gig at Qantas is the better of two evils with both organisations facing their own image problems.

Keighery is an experienced executive who has most recently been running the corporate affairs team at Crown Resorts after a 17-year career at Virgin Australia.

She was due to start at Optus in mid-February. The company is still trying to repair its reputation, but admitted last week that it had grossly underestimated the number of people who had tried to call emergency services during last year’s outage and couldn’t connect.

Optus is still mopping up after their disastrous network crash last year that saw the CEO Ms Bayer Rosmarin called before a Senate inquiry only to quit three days later.

Communication management at the Company have been slammed for not doing a better of communicating the problems as the network drama unfolded.

Keighery will replace Qantas’ current group executive for corporate affairs, Andrew McGinnes, who accompanied Mr Joyce to public inquiries.

New Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson will also have a new chief information officer after Sam Charmand resigned last year.

He will be replaced by Andrew Walduck, a former Australia Post executive.

“Danielle has a wealth of experience leading corporate affairs functions for major organisations in both Australia and overseas,” Ms Hudson said in a press statement earlier today.

“Danielle also has a deep understanding of aviation, having held a number of senior executive roles at Virgin Australia during more than a decade with the airline.”

Ms Keighery was hired by Optus last September to help the company restore its reputation with clients and customers after its poor handling of a 2022 cyberattack.

But in November, Optus’ reputation was damaged further by its slow response to a national outage of phone and internet services that disrupted 10 million customers.

The AFR has reported that the Australian Communications and Media Authority is investigating whether Optus complied with its obligations to identify calls made on its network that did not successfully connect with triple-zero services.

Optus is also in a legal fight with class-action law firm Slater & Gordon in the Federal Court. Optus is attempting to stop the law firm from getting hold of a report that the telecommunications group commissioned from Deloitte into its 2022 cyberattack, which led to the personal information of some 10,200 customers being posted online.

will replace Qantas’ current group executive for corporate affairs, Andrew McGinnes, who accompanied Mr Joyce to public inquiries.

New Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson will also have a new chief information officer after Sam Charmand resigned last year.

He will be replaced by Andrew Walduck, a former Australia Post executive.

“Danielle has a wealth of experience leading corporate affairs functions for major organisations in both Australia and overseas,” Ms Hudson said in a press statement earlier today.

“Danielle also has a deep understanding of aviation, having held a number of senior executive roles at Virgin Australia during more than a decade with the airline.”

Ms Keighery was hired by Optus last September to help the company restore its reputation with clients and customers after its poor handling of a 2022 cyberattack.

But in November, Optus’ reputation was damaged further by its slow response to a national outage of phone and internet services that disrupted 10 million customers.

The AFR has reported that the Australian Communications and Media Authority is investigating whether Optus complied with its obligations to identify calls made on its network that did not successfully connect with triple-zero services.

Optus is also in a legal fight with class-action law firm Slater & Gordon in the Federal Court. Optus is attempting to stop the law firm from getting hold of a report that the telecommunications group commissioned from Deloitte into its 2022 cyberattack, which led to the personal information of some 10,200 customers being posted online.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon
Are Nokia Phones Heading To A Graveyard Again As Direct Sell Move Revealed
Vodafone Mobile Plans Jump 6-9 Per Cent
Musk Launches Satellites That Will Allow Space-Age Optus Texts And Calls
Air NZ Partners With Starlink For High Speed In-Flight Free Wi-Fi
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
ASUS Zenfone 11 Leaked By Google
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Google Reveals New Features For Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Apple iOS 17.4 Beta Released
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Blancco Certifies Refurbished Devices Resold On eBay
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s retail sales have taken a nosedive with overall sales falling 2.7% in December, several key retailers including JB Hi...
Read More