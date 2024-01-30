Image plagued Optus has been dealt a blow with a senior executive quitting a top job at the Singapore owned telecommunications carrier even before she started.

It appears that Danielle Keighery who was due to take over running Corporate Affairs at Optus, has decided that a gig at Qantas is the better of two evils with both organisations facing their own image problems, she was offered and accepted the role late last year.

Keighery is an experienced executive who has most recently been running the corporate affairs team at Crown Resorts after a 17-year career at Virgin Australia.

She was due to start at Optus in mid-February. The company is still trying to repair its reputation, but admitted last week that it had grossly underestimated the number of people who had tried to call emergency services during last year’s outage and couldn’t connect.

Optus is still mopping up after their disastrous network crash last year that saw the CEO Ms Bayer Rosmarin called before a Senate inquiry only to quit three days later.

Communication management at the Company have been slammed for not doing a better of communicating the problems as the network drama unfolded.

Keighery will replace Qantas’ current group executive for corporate affairs, Andrew McGinnes, who accompanied Mr Joyce to public inquiries.

New Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson will also have a new chief information officer after Sam Charmand resigned last year.

He will be replaced by Andrew Walduck, a former Australia Post executive.

“Danielle has a wealth of experience leading corporate affairs functions for major organisations in both Australia and overseas,” Ms Hudson said in a press statement earlier today.

“Danielle also has a deep understanding of aviation, having held a number of senior executive roles at Virgin Australia during more than a decade with the airline.”

Ms Keighery was hired by Optus last September to help the company restore its reputation with clients and customers after its poor handling of a 2022 cyberattack.

But in November, Optus’ reputation was damaged further by its slow response to a national outage of phone and internet services that disrupted 10 million customers.

The AFR has reported that the Australian Communications and Media Authority is investigating whether Optus complied with its obligations to identify calls made on its network that did not successfully connect with triple-zero services.

Optus is also in a legal fight with class-action law firm Slater & Gordon in the Federal Court. Optus is attempting to stop the law firm from getting hold of a report that the telecommunications group commissioned from Deloitte into its 2022 cyberattack, which led to the personal information of some 10,200 customers being posted online.

