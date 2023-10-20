Seagate has introduced its new FireCuda 520N NVMe SSD, with 2230-S2 M.2 form factor, the new storage solution for Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and other small devices equipped with 2230 M.2 slots.

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, it’s a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD specifically designed for high performing hand-held gaming devices with high octane read/write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s (2TB), and up to 4,800 MB/s (1TB).

It also offers PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD performance of desktop gaming, and is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots.

It includes Seagate’s 3 year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan, as well as a five year limited warranty.

It will be available in Australia beginning early November at select retailers, and will retail for $249.00 AUD (1TB), and $439.00 AUD (2TB).