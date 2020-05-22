Samsung’s Launches 4K Outdoor TV – The Terrace TV

Samsung has launched The Terrace, its first outdoor QLED TV. With an IP55 rating, The Terrace is designed to be durable enough to sit outside, with resistance against water and dust. It also comes fitted for easy installation in outdoor settings.

The display provides 2,000 nits of brightness, so the screen is visible even in daylight. The screen display is also coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology to minimise glare by optimising content according to the viewing environment.

Perfect for outdoor BBQ, sports-watching events in mind, The Terrace offers a high motion rate and lifelike picture quality.

Alongside The Terrace TV, Samsung has also launched The Terrace Soundbar, which provides more dynamic sound for outdoor viewing set-ups. The Terrace Soundbar is equipped with distortion-cancelling technology to ensure it can project the best possible sound for every environment. The Terrace Soundbar also has an 1P55 durability rating.

For optimal sound, The Terrace TV can be paired with The Terrace Soundbar and other speaker devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. However, the TV itself is also equipped with built-in woofers.

As a 2020 Smart Samsung TV, The Terrace comes equipped with Tizen, which features Samsung TV Plus, a free TV video service with over 120 channels. It supports Samsung Health, a fitness and wellness platform.

The Terrace also offers various other lifestyle functions – such as Multi View and Tap View – and supports voice assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Samsung has said it will be adding Google Assistant, too.

The Terrace TV is rolling out across North America in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

A Samsung Australia spokesperson told ChannelNews: “The Terrace TV and accompanied soundbar range from Samsung are exciting additions to a growing portfolio of TV and audio products that are designed to provide specific home entertainment experiences. We believe this new range will appeal to the evolving home lifestyles of many Australians. Samsung Australia is considering the product for the local market.”

“Today, new lifestyle habits and trends are evolving faster than ever before. Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platform, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities. Screen should also be evolving in line with these lifestyle changes,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.”

Samsung’s other TVs in its lifestyle series include The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero.