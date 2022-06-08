HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Vice Chairman Visits Europe, Bolsters Chip Development

Samsung Vice Chairman Visits Europe, Bolsters Chip Development

By | 8 Jun 2022

Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong has made his way for Europe for a twelve-day trip which will likely see the company look to bolster their efforts for ‘chip supremacy’.

Specifics of the trips purpose are currently scarce, as Lee declined questions from journalists who greeted him at the airport. It is expected that Dutch chip equipment giant, ASML, is his first stop.

ASML, who Samsung has a minority stake in, is the only producer of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Advanced chips make use of this technology, which is extremely costly and difficult to produce. The technology has been harder to acquire b major companies due to the chip shortages that have arisen as a result of the pandemic.

Credit: ASML

According to Hanyang University electronics engineering professor Park Jea-gun “Lee’s visit could play a role for Samsung to purchase more ASML machines amid a tight supply.”

Samsung, who haven’t made a major detail since their 2017, $8 billion USD deal with Harman International, are expected to at potential deals during the trip. UK microchip design ARM is a potential purchase for the company, at an estimated price of $40 billion USD. Samsung will join a multinational consortium comprised of companies such as SK hyinx, Intel and Qualcomm to win the deal. Adding fuel to the rumour fire is the recent meeting between Lee and Intel CEO Patrick Geisinger in Seoul.

Park has also added that “Those rumoured deals, if realized, would offer a boon for Samsung’s chip business. Actually, Samsung’s any new attempt is a welcoming news for the market.”

The trip, according to park, is unlikely to result in a major detail straight away, as it’s a time-consuming process.

Samsung have stressed a focus on chip development, with plans to invest $357 billion USD in chip development, AI, health care and 6G. Samsung hope to find themselves ahead of their rivals with more advanced logic chips by 2030.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Monitors Feature Recycled Materials
Wearables Market Declines For First Time
Samsung Launch Hyper-Fast Storage Range
Samsung Health App Update Hints At Imminent Galaxy Watch Launch
Samsung Make Major Push For Rollable Smartphone
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Chinese-Australian Media Hit With Cyberattack
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Officeworks Launch Sustainable Store In Eastern Creek
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Airbnb To Court For Misleading Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Another Investor Walks Away From Buying David Jones After Due Dilligence
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, the senior executive who led the development of the HoloLens and more recently was under fire for...
Read More