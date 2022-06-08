A warning about a scam going around that purports to offer Nintendo Switch consoles for the bargain basement price of $2.95.

“Kmart broke its contract with Nintendo and is giving away a Nintendo Switch game console to every Australian for $2.95. Answer a few questions to win,” a post from ‘Home Appliances Store’ reads.

Between January 1 and May 1 this year, Australians lost over $205 million to scams, a 166 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

This is according to recent data from Scamwatch, who say the actual number is likely to be closer to the one billion mark, as only around 13 per cent of victims report their losses.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over half of Australians aged 15 years and up, an estimated 11.1 million, were exposed to a scam between 2020 and 2021. Aussies lost $323 million to scams in 2021.

2022 looks to be on track to be far worse. Just remember, if it looks too good to be true…