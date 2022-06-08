HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kmart Shoppers Warned Over Nintendo Scam

Kmart Shoppers Warned Over Nintendo Scam

By | 8 Jun 2022

A warning about a scam going around that purports to offer Nintendo Switch consoles for the bargain basement price of $2.95.

“Kmart broke its contract with Nintendo and is giving away a Nintendo Switch game console to every Australian for $2.95. Answer a few questions to win,” a post from ‘Home Appliances Store’ reads.

Between January 1 and May 1 this year, Australians lost over $205 million to scams, a 166 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

This is according to recent data from Scamwatch, who say the actual number is likely to be closer to the one billion mark, as only around 13 per cent of victims report their losses.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over half of Australians aged 15 years and up, an estimated 11.1 million, were exposed to a scam between 2020 and 2021. Aussies lost $323 million to scams in 2021.

2022 looks to be on track to be far worse. Just remember, if it looks too good to be true…



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Kmart Leverage OneDigital For Fast Delivery, Online Exclusives
Aussies Scammed Over $200M So Far This Year
New WhatsApp Hack Takes Control Of Your Account
Wesfarmers Retail Well-Positioned To Thrive: CEO
Wesfarmers Launches OnePass Across Kmart, Target, Catch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Chinese-Australian Media Hit With Cyberattack
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Officeworks Launch Sustainable Store In Eastern Creek
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Airbnb To Court For Misleading Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Another Investor Walks Away From Buying David Jones After Due Dilligence
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, the senior executive who led the development of the HoloLens and more recently was under fire for...
Read More