Samsung has upped its trade-in values on several of its smartphone, table and watch devices, particularly the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Here are some values (all in US dollars) on the company’s trade-in for creits program, according to a report by gsmarena.com:

The outdated Galaxy Note20 Ultra from 2020 is normally priced at $200, but is now worth $600 trade-in credit, while the Galaxy Note 3, Note8, Note9 and Note10 will currently fetch $400 credit.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is valued at $650 trade-in credit, while the older S22+ is $550 and the S21+ is priced at $400.

The Samsung Galaxy S24’s trade-in credit is capped at $550, while the small S23 and S22 is $450.

The Galaxy S7 edge, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 is worth $200 trade-in credit, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,200 for the 12/512GB model (instead of 256GB) and the Tab S8 Ultra will fetch discount of up to $800.

The Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ or Tab S7 FE are currently valued at $600, and the Tab S6 or Tab S6 Lite are worth $300, and would normally fetch $125 and $80, respectively).

The trade-in credit for the Galaxy Tab S9+ is capped at $700, while the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will fetch $600, and the Tab S7, Tab S7+ and Tab S7 FE will fetch $500.

The Galaxy Tab S9 trade-in credit is capped at $650, but the Tab S7 series is valued at only $350.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) fell to $220 while the Tab A9+ 4/64GB model is now at $190, with the 8/128GB model valued at $255.

The OnePlus Pad, which is a littler higher but still easy on the wallet, combines the Dimensity 9000 with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD and is valuded at $400.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is down to the $250-$300 range, depending on the size and connectivity options you want (i.e. Bluetooth or LTE).