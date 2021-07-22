Samsung has launched two new top-end French door fridges powered by its Family Hub 6.0 technology.

The 9000 Series fridges feature the beverage centre found in Samsung’s 7000 Series, as well as a range of software enhancements Samsung bills as helping organise busy families.

These include the Family Board noticeboard on the 21.5-inch touchscreen; streaming of Spotify and TuneIn Radio; Uber and Ring apps to track rides and answer video doorbells from the fridge; the Look Inside feature, which can remotely display fridge contents; and apps for managing shopping lists, recipes, and meal planning.

Family Hub 6.0 is built to keep families connected, said Andrew Wand, Director Home Appliances, Samsung Australia.

“Favourite smart features such as Family Board and View Inside continue to evolve so Aussie families can stay organised.

“Building on the Family Hub variety of smart features, the Samsung Family Hub 6.0 now includes the all new Beverage Centre which allows you to always have cold fresh water on hand, simplifying the act of entertaining from home for Aussies,” he said.

The new 9700 and 9300 fridges are available now from Samsung’s website and leading retailers for $5999 and $4999 respectively. Customers using Family Hub 2.0 – 5.0 technology will receive a 6.0 update in the third quarter of this year.