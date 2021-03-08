Samsung has launched the newest entry in its rugged XCover smartphone line for businesses, the Galaxy XCover 5.

The XCover 5 is built for field and factory work, and includes a replaceable 3000mAh battery, improved touch sensitivity for use with gloves, IP68 water- and dust-proofing, and shock absorption that allows it to withstand falls of up to 1.5 metres.

It also features an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage, as well as a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

According to Mark Notton, Senior Director of Mobile Product Portfolio, Samsung Electronics Europe, the phone is part of Samsung’s investment in efficient, durable, and comfortable technology for businesses.

“The Galaxy XCover 5 is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring protection of sensitive material to durable use in any environment.

“Whether on the factory floor or in extreme heat, rain or snow in outdoor conditions – it can keep up with the demands of the job, while improving productivity and increasing collaboration to make day-to-day work easier and more efficient,” he said.

The phone will be available in Asia, Europe, and Latin America starting this month, expanding to other markets at a later date.