Alexa Expands On Xbox

By | 8 Mar 2021
Amazon Alexa has launched a new official app on Xbox consoles that dramatically expands its functionality.

Though Alexa has been supported on Xbox since 2018, the new app – available for Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S – allows Alexa to launch games and apps, view front door cameras, play music, and view shopping lists, among other functions.

Alexa is not yet built in to the consoles, however, meaning customers will still need a device such as an Amazon Echo smart speaker to use the voice assistant on Xbox.

Alexa rival Google Assistant has been supported on Xbox since 2019, while Microsoft’s own Cortana voice assistant has been increasingly pushed to the sidelines over the past several years.

