Samsung Turns The Screws On Oppo In Key Asian Market

By | 18 Jun 2020
As Oppo desperately tries to edge out Samsung in the Australian smartphone market the big Korean phone maker Samsung has turned the tables on Oppo by edging out the Chinese brand in the South East Asian market where the Chinese Company has been accused of buying market share in the past.

Samsung Electronics recaptured the top spot in the Southeast Asian smartphone market gaining 18.9 percent share in the January-March period.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, they outperformed the Chinese phone maker Oppo by 2 percentage point.

Oppo 5G handset trounced by Samsung in OZ market, dumped at Harvey Norman.

Xiaomi came in third at 14.8 percent, followed by Vivo with 13.6 percent and Realme with 7.3 percent.

Realme is owned by Oppo.

Counterpoint Research said that the rise in premium smartphones in the region is boding well for Samsung.

According to the market tracker, budget smartphones priced less than US$100 accounted for 27 percent of the Southeast Asian market in the first quarter, down from 46 percent a year ago.

In contrast, the portion of smartphones priced between $600 and $900 increased from 4 percent to 10 percent over the cited period.

Samsung has been trying to fend off challenges from Chinese phone makers expanding their presence with budget phones amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung is expected to gain further share at the expense of Huawei who are now struggling to get components.

