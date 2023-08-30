A known tipster who goes by @Tech_Reve on X leaked another rumour that the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s storage options could be switched up soon.

Now, the device will boast around 2TB of internal storage, which is a decent amount for influencers and gamers alike.

The only downside is that the base memory variant could be around 8GB/128GB.

Clearly, when other midrange phones are implementing 256GB as the base storage, the rumoured Galaxy S24 Ultra’s base memory variant is not ideal for a phone in this price category.

Considering the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at 8GB/256GB, we wonder if this decision was made because Samsung plans to decrease the S24 Ultra with 8GB/128GB memory configuration, and users can upgrade to more memory. Watch this space for more an update.