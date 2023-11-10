HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Release A Mid-Range Foldable Next Year

Samsung To Release A Mid-Range Foldable Next Year

By | 10 Nov 2023

In an attempt to gain millions of more customers, Samsung may take on the strategy of expanding its foldable range next year. The smartphone titan is planning the launch of a more affordable Galaxy Fold or Flip, with mid-range specifications. 

The company has been trying to lower prices of the Z Flip and Fold phones, however, they still cost between $500 and $900 AUD, for the 3rd and 4th generations. 

Despite Samsung having refined the production processes, it doesn’t seem like the cost of its smartphones will be lowered right now. 

A mid-range foldable is the way to cut costs elsewhere, as it will likely have internals and cameras similar to the mid-range Samsung A-Series, which includes phones like the Galaxy A54. 

The company could also use a less premium version of the technology; however, it remains unclear if such a product is under way. 

Experts believe because the tech giant is five generations into the Fold and Flip phones, now seems like the right time to diversify Samsung’s product range, to get more consumers on board. 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Ramps Up A-Series Smartphone With $249 Model
Samsung Testing New AI Chatbot For Future Phones
Samsung Kills Off Major Android Smartphone
Samsung Unveils Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition
Samsung Launches 2nd Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor In Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Stock Tumbles As Analysts Question Their Future
Latest News
/
November 10, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Foxtel Subs Up Revenues Down As $ Fluctuations Impact
Latest News
/
November 10, 2023
/
Apple TV+ Now On Fetch Boxes
Latest News
/
November 10, 2023
/
Quality Concerns Delay 6 Sony PlayStation Games
Latest News
/
November 10, 2023
/
Optoma Launches Eco 4K Gaming & Media Projector
Latest News
/
November 10, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Stock Tumbles As Analysts Question Their Future
Latest News
/
November 10, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos shares as tumbled during the past 30 day as analysts run a ruler over the future for the US...
Read More