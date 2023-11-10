According to COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki, Sony will release only six of the 12 live titles promised by the end of March 2026 due to quality concerns.

“In the mid-to-long term, we want to [push] this kind of service, and that’s the unchanged policy of the company,” stated Totoki. “It’s not like we want to stick to certain titles, but game quality should be the most important.”

The announcement was made during the earnings call for Sony after the Q2 results were released.

Sony is developing multiplayer games for highly anticipated The Last of Us and Horizon franchises, and an original IP developed by PlayStation’s London Studio.

Already, Sony revealed that progress on The Last of Us multiplayer project had been reduced following a Sony subsidiary Bungie assessment.

Sony acquired Bungie in 2022 with Haven Studios, which both companies were bought to support in its ability to develop live service games.