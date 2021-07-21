HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Announce New Foldables August 12

Samsung To Announce New Foldables August 12

By | 21 Jul 2021
,

Samsung has teased new foldable phones for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, slated for early August.

The Korean tech giant has officially announced the event with the tagline “get ready to unfold”, suggesting new foldables will feature heavily on the livestream.

“We live in a time of accelerated change – from rapid shifts in work culture to the rise of cutting-edge communication technologies.

“Now more than ever there is a need for flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives so we can maximise and enjoy every moment,” the company said.

Sources reported in the Korea Herald yesterday suggest that a Galaxy Z Fold3 and a Galaxy Z Flip3 will be unveiled at the launch, with the Fold3 to retail for around $2300 AUD and the Flip3 for around $1500 AUD; these represent price cuts over the previous models.

Samsung has also increased its foldables shipment target to seven million units, despite only shipping 2.2 million last year.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will stream live on Samsung’s website at 10am EDT on August 11, which is midnight August 12 Sydney time.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Large OLED Panel Shortage Forecast For 2024, Possibly 2023
Samsung 46 COVID Cases, Smartphone Supply Set To Be Hit
Samsung Internet 15.0 Beta Boosts User Privacy
New Samsung Smart Laundry Appliances
Samsung Takes On Sony For In-Car Image Sensor Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinese Flooding May Delay iPhone Launch
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 21, 2021
/
Solomon Lew Gets Hold Of Myer Share Register New Tilt At Board Seats Coming
Latest News
/
July 21, 2021
/
Anti Retail Advertising, Mosman Mayor Candidate Described As “Hypocrite”
Latest News
/
July 21, 2021
/
EOFY Spending Was Down As Lockdowns Hit Hard
Industry Latest News
/
July 21, 2021
/
Optus Commercial Breaches Ad Standards
Industry Latest News
/
July 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinese Flooding May Delay iPhone Launch
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 21, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Mass flooding and the evacuation of 100,000 people from the city of Zhengzhou could lead to the delay of Apple’s...
Read More