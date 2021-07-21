Samsung has teased new foldable phones for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, slated for early August.

The Korean tech giant has officially announced the event with the tagline “get ready to unfold”, suggesting new foldables will feature heavily on the livestream.

“We live in a time of accelerated change – from rapid shifts in work culture to the rise of cutting-edge communication technologies.

“Now more than ever there is a need for flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives so we can maximise and enjoy every moment,” the company said.

Sources reported in the Korea Herald yesterday suggest that a Galaxy Z Fold3 and a Galaxy Z Flip3 will be unveiled at the launch, with the Fold3 to retail for around $2300 AUD and the Flip3 for around $1500 AUD; these represent price cuts over the previous models.

Samsung has also increased its foldables shipment target to seven million units, despite only shipping 2.2 million last year.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will stream live on Samsung’s website at 10am EDT on August 11, which is midnight August 12 Sydney time.