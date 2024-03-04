Samsung is set to launch a new A series Galaxy device in Australia shortly, in an effort to capture a larger share of the affordable premium smartphone market in Australia and this is set to kickstart a potential smartphone war.

The move comes as HMD Global ditches the Nokia brand in this market, in an effort to build out their own HMD brand up against Samsung and Motorola who is set to launch a new model Moto X50 Ultra. Both Companies are expected to roll out major marketing campaigns and incentives to retailers and carriers to support their devices.

What Samsung and Motorola already have is artificial intelligence with both Companies already advanced in the development of AI for notebooks, smartphones and at Samsung TV’s but the big question is willing Samsung deliver AI software in their mid-range models which are the bestselling phones for Samsung according to IDC data.

The top 10 phones in 2023 were.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: 26.5 million

Apple iPhone Pro: 21 million

Apple iPhone 14: 16.5 million

Apple iPhone 13: 15.5 million

Samsung Galaxy A14: 12.4 million

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 9.6 million

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: 9 million

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G:8.8 million

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: 7.1 million

Apple iPhone 11: 6.9 million

According to local sources Samsung will start briefing media this week for their A series, with a March 11 launch date tipped.

Among the new range will be a Galaxy A35 and A55 smartphones that support 5G connection.

All three brands chasing share in the value and affordable premium market are set to use colour as a key marketing feature with colours such as Awesome Lilac, Awesome Navy, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Lemon set to be rolled out by Samsung.

The new Samsung A35 will be IP67 certified and weighs 209 grams.

It will have a 6.6″ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1080 x 2340 resolution, it will also be 8.2mm thick.

Like some of Samsung’s premium cameras it will have a triple-camera configuration on the back, featuring an f/1.8 50MP primary camera, an f/2.2 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an f/2.4 5MP macro camera.

The weakness appears to be video with the 4K camera restricted to 30 FPH (frames per second).

Tipped is an Exynos 1480 processor will be offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Last week we revealed that Motorola is investing in Formula One and AI for their new Moto X50 Ultra.

If Samsung is going to introduce AI to their mid-range models they are going to need better processors, and we suspect that there will be no AI in this year’s A series models.

Featuring Android 14 and the One UI 6.1 operating system.

When he was pitching the Galaxy AI featured Galaxy S24 series in January, Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile business division at Samsung Electronics, claimed that the South Korean Company was set to roll out AI features to 100 million units of the company’s Galaxy device by the end of the year.

To achieve this goal, the company said it will also offer software updates for previous models, including the Galaxy S23, Z Fold5, and ZFlip5, to feature Galaxy AI there was no mention of A Series.

The Galaxy AI supports diverse functions including real-time translation in calls and messaging apps, Google’s Circle to Search, and ProVisual Engine, a tool for advanced photo editing with more set to be released shortly.

The AI interpreter also supports live translation of text messages and chats on messenger apps, along with adjusting the tone in writing. The AI-led translation service supports 13 languages, including Korean, English, French, German, Chinese and Japanese.