Consumers looking to upgrade to the new Samsung S23 range of smartphones are trading in old models, including old Samsung Galaxy Note models, for the new top-end S23 Ultra which also comes with a pen.

There are three models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 this year, including the standard S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is seen as the high-performance model with its 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery and a 200 megapixel camera.

According to Gary McGregor, Vice President – Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia & Oceania, 40 per cent of people who took advantage of the Samsung pre-order opportunity via the Samsung website traded in an old model smartphone.

Customers who have taken advantage of online and in-store pre-ordering for Samsung’s latest offering already have their new smartphone.

Earlier this week, Terry Smart, the CEO of JB Hi-Fi, said pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 were “exceeding expectations”.

Among the smartphones being traded in are Apple iPhones and Samsung S20 and S22 devices.

“One of the reasons for the trade-in of the old Note model is that users who liked the pen and the functionality of the Samsung Note are going to get an upgraded capability with the new S23 Ultra,” says McGregor.

He adds, “Compared to the last launch, we have the channel full of stock at both carriers and retailers. This time round we are seeing a big improvement in demand from the retail channel, with the S23 Ultra making up a large percentage of the pre orders.

“This time round, Australia is classified by Samsung management as a tier one Country, alongside the USA and Europe. We are in an excellent position to fly stock in from Vietnam, and get stock back into the Channel quickly,” he said.

ChannelNews understands that the new S23 Ultra (See review here) makes up 70 per cent of the pre-orders, followed by the Galaxy S23+.

Sales of the entry level model have been described as “Stagnant”.

In Australia, Samsung, via their online site, retailers and carriers offered major incentives for consumers to pre order.

Online, Samsung are offering double storage valued at up to $400, as well as a $250 instant eVoucher2 to expand their Galaxy Ecosystem.

There was also a bonus $300 with a trade-in and 50% off Samsung Care+.

In South Korea, Samsung’s home Country, their mobile division reported that in just one week 1.09 million customers pre-ordered one of the models.

Among the three options, Galaxy S23 was preferred by 23%, and its larger Galaxy S23+ option – by 17%. And 60%, or 650 thousand pre-orders, accounts for Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In comparison, a year earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S22 trio collected 1.01 million pre-orders.

Samsung’s global mobile management claim they are looking for an increase of 10 per cent in sales over the prior model.