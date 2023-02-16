Samsung Electronics Australia today announced their first OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, designed to deliver the brilliant colour, brighter whites and deep blacks Samsung’s Quantum Dot OLED displays are renowned for.

It’s available for pre-order between February 16 and March 5 at a RRP of $1999, and customers who get on board will score a Samsung SSD 990 PRO 2TB, which has a RRP of $389, as a bonus gift.

A curved gaming monitor for those who know their stuff, the 34″ Odyssey OLED G8 needs no backlighting, and serves up true RGB. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified, so your content arrives life-like, with accurate colour and contrast.

Because the lighting is controlled in individual pixels, vivid graphics can be expressed in black, with a near-infinite contrast ratio, and all without a colour filter.

Promising high-speed gameplay, this is also the slimmest unit in its category, measuring just 3.9mm at its thinnest point. It’s also finished with a sleek metal frame, and the ultra-wide QHD resolution display at 3440 x 1440 has a 21:9 aspect ratio with 100 per cent colour volume and DCI-99.3 per cent colour gamut, resulting in incredible visuals no matter what game you’re enjoying.

This is all enhanced by a million-to-one static contrast ratio to bring out the most subtle details for enhanced immersion, and 1800R curvature for perfect playing view.

As if all that wasn’t enough, you’ll bask in 0.03ms response time and a 175Hz refresh rate. Plus, it packs micro HDMI (2.1), mini DP (1.4) and USB-C ports so you’re well sorted for connectivity, and it sounds a treat thanks to a 5W stereo speaker.

Also, this can function as a complete entertainment hub, which can stream content through Samsung’s Smart Hub, which gives access to the latest talking-points on Amazon, Prime, Netflix, YouTube and other platforms without connecting to a PC or mobile device.

The Odyssey OLED G8 will hit Australia in March, with an RRP of $1999. Check out www.samsung.com/au/monitors/gaming