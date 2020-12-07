Android 11 has begun rolling out to Samsung smartphones, with the Korean manufacturer launching its One UI 3 upgrade at the same time.

The One UI 3 update with Android 11 launched on Galaxy S20 series devices – the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra – in Korea, the US, and Europe last week. Samsung has promised that the rollout will reach other regions and devices, including the Note20, Note10, foldables, and S10 series phones, in coming weeks; it will come to Galaxy A devices in the first half of next year.

According to Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, the update represents Samsung’s commitment to making sure users get new OS innovations as soon as they are available.

“One UI 3 represents an integral part of our mission to continually create new innovative and intuitive experiences for our consumers throughout their device lifecycle. So when you have a Galaxy device, you have a gateway to new, unimagined experiences for years to come,” said Roh.

The interface has been redesigned for One UI 3, with features such as home and lock screens, notifications, and the Quick Panel enhanced for user convenience and easy access to important information. Visual effects such as dimming and blurring have been added to notifications, while home screen widgets have been redesigned as well.

The “feel” of the interface has also been updated, with smoother motion effects and animation as well as natural haptic feedback. According to Samsung, One UI 3 also provides a more holistic experience across the Galaxy ecosystem, making moving between devices easier.

Everyday functions have also received an update, with lock screen widgets allowing features such as music control and calendar updates without needing to unlock the phone. Messaging app notifications will be grouped together, and full screen video calls will now fill the display from edge to edge.

The camera app has been enhanced with improved AI-based zoom, as well as updated autofocus and auto-exposure. The overhaul of the Gallery app adds organisation categories and the ability to see related photos, as well as the option to revert edited photos to the original even after they are saved.

Other new features include extended customisation options, separate work and personal profiles, and new digital wellbeing applications.

One UI 3 is expected to receive further updates when the new flagships, speculated to be called either Galaxy S21 or S30, launch in early 2021.