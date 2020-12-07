HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Unreleased Google Pixel XE Pops Up In Leaked Photos

Unreleased Google Pixel XE Pops Up In Leaked Photos

By | 7 Dec 2020
,

An unannounced Google phone has been spotted online, suggesting the search engine giant is preparing to release a new Pixel model.

A phone named the Google Pixel XE was leaked by several reputable sources, however there is limited information about the specs, features and pricing.

Website Tom’s Hardware noticed a picture had emerged online showing a phone’s setting page with the name Google Pixel XE listed under the model and hardware subheading.

The same screenshot references eight processor cores, indicating the device will have an octa-core chipset.

Another image popped up with the name Google Pixel XE, with more details on the settings screen including the fact the model will be a dual-SIM device with NFC. A single-lens punch-hole camera is also visible in the top centre of the screen.

Google released the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G this year, so it may be unlikely it will release the rumoured XE by the end of 2020.

Credit: Tom’s Hardware

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
Pixel 5 Hit With Display Panel Complaints
Leaked Images of Pixel 4a 5G Accidentally Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Google Pixel 5 Will Be Premium Mid-Range 5G Device
Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
Google Pixel Users Report Black Screen Problems
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bose Sport Earbuds With Similar Design To Powerbeats Pro Found In FCC Filing
Bose Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
Kogan Fined $350k Over Dodgy Tax Time “Discounts”
Kogan Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
Samsung Rolls Out Android 11 With New One UI Upgrade
Latest News Samsung
/
December 7, 2020
/
Afterpay Does More Good Than Harm, RBA Says
Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
Streaming Services Have Saved The Music Biz, Claims Industry Boss
Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bose Sport Earbuds With Similar Design To Powerbeats Pro Found In FCC Filing
Bose Latest News
/
December 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
An FCC filing for a pair of Bose ‘Sport Open Earbuds’ with an unusual hook design has been spotted online....
Read More