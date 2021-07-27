HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Reveal First S Pen Designed For Foldable Phones

Samsung Reveal First S Pen Designed For Foldable Phones

By | 27 Jul 2021
Samsung’s President & Head of Mobile Communications Business, Dr. TM Roh, has announced that the company will unveil the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones at next month’s Unpacked event.

“Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices,” he explained in a note on the company website.

He also promised the “latest and greatest” Galaxy Z series will “reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences.”

Dr Roh explained that “open ecosystems are the only way to accelerate innovation and give people more freedom to create their own experiences that are best for their lifestyles”, explaining how ‘open’ and ‘source’ are never mutually exclusive.

“In fact, our collaborations with trusted industry leaders like Google and Microsoft are why we are able to deliver mobile technology that is secure and optimised for today’s rapidly evolving and interconnected world,” he explained.

“We constantly work with key partners to create cutting-edge security solutions that keep your devices and data safe every step of the way. This allows us to give you even more control over your apps, data and privacy, so you can curate your own experience — with total peace of mind.”

 

