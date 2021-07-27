HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Live-Action Pokémon Series In The Works At Netflix

Live-Action Pokémon Series In The Works At Netflix

By | 27 Jul 2021
,

Netflix is reportedly working on a live-action Pokémon series in the style of the 2019 film Detective Pikachu.

According to sources reported in Variety, while little is known about the show or its plot as of yet, the new series will be helmed by Lucifer co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson.

Netflix is already home to a sizable collection of Pokémon titles, including the anime series Pokémon Indigo League, Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Legends and Pokémon Journeys, and the 2019 CGI film Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution (below), a shot-for-shot remake of the first Pokémon movie.

The move comes as Netflix looks to expand its push into anime and video game-based series, with titles based on Castlevania, Defense of the Ancients, League of Legends, Far Cry, and Splinter Cell already streaming or in development on the platform.

Other Netflix live-action anime adaptations include the upcoming Cowboy Bebop and One Piece shows, as well as 2017’s Death Note film.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Netflix Will Tie Mobile Gaming With Existing Subscription Offering
Netflix Subscriptions Slow As Competition Heats Up
Netflix Aren’t Moving Into Gaming, But Interactive Films
Netflix Fires Execs for Insulting Bosses Over Slack
Netflix Gears Up For Push Into Gaming
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone 13, On 17th Of September Mini Retained
Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Mall Owner GPT Dumps Earnings Guidance For 2021
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Oz Consumer Confidence Falls To Lowest Point Since November
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Myer Boosts Supply Chain With New Distribution Centre
Latest News Myer
/
July 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 12 promises to reveal details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z...
Read More