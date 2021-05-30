Michael Doyle the former sales director of Electrolux Australia has taken legal action against his former employer in the Federal Court.

According to documents filed in the Commonwealth Court both parties failed to reach agreement on the 21st of April 2021 during mediation hearings with the issue now heading to a full Federal Court hearing, to date no documents have been filed.

Doyle filed on the 3rd of November 2020 against Electrolux Home Products.

The originating Application was filed under the Fair Work Act 2009 Alleging Dismissal in Contravention of a General Protection of Mr Michael Luke Doyle who was terminated much to the shock of the Australian appliance industry following the appointment of John Featherstone who is listed as a respondent in the case.

Electrolux is using lawyers Baker McKenzie, to represent them in the matter.

Fetherstone has a chequered history in the mobile phone market, he was originally the General Manager of iMate Jam an early smartphone Company, he left the Company after a falling out with overseas management accusing them of poor business practises.

Shortly after Featherstone left the Australian business was closed down.

At Sony he was appointed Country manager of Sony’s mobile business and as the business struggled under his management Featherstone took a role in Singapore.

Despite Sony Mobile being a success in several markets including Sony UK where it is still operating today as well as in the USA, Sony were forced to close their Australian mobile operation down, this led to the termination of Featherstone who was then hired by Electrolux.

Within months of his appointment, he moved to dump Doyle who had been acting as General Manager and Sales Director.

Doyle had been responsible for a lot of success at Electrolux including the introduction of strategic Electrolux brands at key retailers such as Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

Electrolux Home Products then officially appointed Chris Coen as Sales Director, after serving in an interim capacity following the departure of Michael Doyle.

Coen was previously product line director for taste.

Since Doyle left Electrolux, several senior executives have quite working under Featherstone.

Among those to have quite were Tania Mudge Product Line Director, Care & Wellbeing at Electrolux Australia. She is taking up a new role at Smeg who recently appointed Wayne Cambell as the new Managing Director.

Mudge previously worked at NARTA and prior to that Panasonic.

Also quitting the Swedish appliance Company is Melbourne based Adam Colderbank, the former, Victorian State Manager Ryan Lilley the former National Sales Manager for AEG and Vintec.