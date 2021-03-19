South Korean tech giant Samsung has released the new Galaxy XCover 5 smartphone, an ultra-durable device aimed at workers in demanding and tough environments.

The $449 phone ships with enhanced shock absorption which enables it to withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres, while its IP68 rating ensures it can be submerged in over a metre of water for 30 minutes without a problem.

With a 5.3-inch screen, the enterprise phone also comes with a long-lasting 3000mAh battery, 64GB internal storage and a powerful Exynos850 processor.

The Galaxy XCover 5 phone has a number of other convenient features aimed at workers in the field and factory, including an LED flashlight, Glove Touch sensitivity and Samsung Knox Capture for enterprise-grade scanning.

“The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is an incredibly strong option for Australian businesses seeking a device that can handle the challenges of demanding workplaces and environments, as well as support their enterprise security requirements for up to five years,” said Danny Mandrides, Head of Enterprise & Government Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Samsung has invested heavily in developing its rugged portfolio of smartphones and tablets by combining our heritage in mobile innovation, security services through Knox, as well as hardware design and leadership. The Galaxy XCover 5 extends the range further with improved design and specs, as well as the introduction of Enterprise Edition software maintenance.

“We are also proud to announce that the Galaxy XCover 5 comes with security maintenance of up to five years, giving enterprises peace of mind when it comes to the longevity and security of the device. Furthermore, with Knox Capture & Knox Suite, the device is not only designed to secure technology for enterprise use, but its barcode scanning tool enrichens the potential use cases and industries it can benefit,” Mandrides added.

The new Galaxy XCover 5 will be available starting March 2021, including but not limited to select markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.