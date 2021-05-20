Samsung Electronics has announced its Neo QLED 8K premium TVs are now available in Australia.

The flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models are available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. The 85-inch 8K will set you back a cool $13,999. (Full range pricing here)

“Neo QLED technology is a game-changer for big screen TVs in Australia,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics.

“We’ve reengineered how the picture comes to life. We know Australians are buying bigger TVs and that picture quality is the number one consideration for many customers when upgrading, Neo QLED will offer incredible contrast, colour and brightness to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience”

The QLED uses Quantum Mini LED, which is 1/40 of the thickness of a standard Samsung LED, achieved by replacing the standard LED module lens with a micro layer that allows for more precise light control.

Basically, more light sources equals better picture quality.

Audio-wise, the televisions feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro which offers “dynamic sound corresponding to the movement of objects on screen”, as well as SpaceFit Sound, which analyses the TV’s physical environment and projects immersive sound based on the space.

The QLED range is available now, and will be in stores from March 4.