HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung Releases Neo QLED 8K

Samsung Releases Neo QLED 8K

By | 20 May 2021
, ,

Samsung Electronics has announced its Neo QLED 8K premium TVs are now available in Australia.

The flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models are available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. The 85-inch 8K will set you back a cool $13,999. (Full range pricing here)

“Neo QLED technology is a game-changer for big screen TVs in Australia,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics.

“We’ve reengineered how the picture comes to life. We know Australians are buying bigger TVs and that picture quality is the number one consideration for many customers when upgrading, Neo QLED will offer incredible contrast, colour and brightness to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience”

The QLED uses Quantum Mini LED, which is 1/40 of the thickness of a standard Samsung LED, achieved by replacing the standard LED module lens with a micro layer that allows for more precise light control.

Basically, more light sources equals better picture quality.

Audio-wise, the televisions feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro which offers “dynamic sound corresponding to the movement of objects on screen”, as well as SpaceFit Sound, which analyses the TV’s physical environment and projects immersive sound based on the space.

The QLED range is available now, and will be in stores from March 4.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Display CEO Says OLED Will Lead Digital Revolution
Are Panasonic, Samsung & Intel Facing ‘Brutal’ Olympics Backlash?
Google And Samsung Have Teamed Up To Take On The Apple Watch
Samsung Tipped To Invest $22 Billion In US, But Is It Enough?
Mural Outside Samsung Store Mentions Galaxy Note21 5G
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
First Optus mmWave 5G Sites Go Live
Latest News Optus
/
May 20, 2021
/
Facebook To Help Fund Ad Standards In Australia
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
Qualcomm Gears Up For The 5G Revolution With New Snapdragon Chipset And 10-Gigabit Modem
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
No Hit To Employment As JobKeeper Winds Up, Says ABS
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG is rolling out its new range of QNED Mini LED TVs this July. The QNED televisions combine Mini LED...
Read More