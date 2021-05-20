Nokia is launching its first X-series value premium phone into Australia, offering 5G connectivity for under $600.

Available in blue or go,d, the Android 11-powered Nokia X20, which is backed by three years of Android and security updates, is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and features a FHD+ hole punch screen, a 4470mAh battery, and a AI-powered 64MP quad camera with Zeiss Optics plus 32MP front-facing camera. Nokia is also offering free three-month screen replacements.

According to James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager at Nokia parent HMD Global, the X20 and its three-year warranty are aimed at getting Nokia customers to hold on to their phone for longer.

“In Australia, we spend more than $155 million each year to replace broken and lost mobile handsets – a significant amount.

“No matter the price point, we want Australians to love, trust and keep their phone. The new X-series is an example of what a mid-range smartphone can offer, combining more premium features such as cameras with Zeiss Optics with unrivalled reliability, security and durability,” he said.

The Nokia X20 is available now exclusively for preorder at JB Hi-Fi with bonus Nokia Lite earbuds, and will release at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and online on June 3, coming to Harvey Norman and Big W at a later date. It will retail for $599, and come with a free compostable phone case in the box.