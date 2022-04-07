The latest lightweight cleaning solution from Samsung, the Bespoke Je Cordless Vacuum is now being sold in Australia.

The South Korean tech conglomerate claims that the Bespoke Jet provides next level cleaning and is able to collect 99.999% of fine dust.

The claims of a premium clean come as a result of their new Multi-Layered Filtration System, which filters dust though a five-layer system that results in less fine particles escaping into the air. Two cyclones separate the collected dust particles, while three filters collect them.

Samsung are out to prove that small really is powerful with the Bespoke Jet, with the new vacuum weighing 24% less than their previous lightweight stick vacuum models and packing 210AW of suction via their Hexajet Motor.

The introduction of automatic cleaning devices such as those from ECOVAC have pushed companies such as Samsung to innovate and provide cleaning solutions that are as quick and effortless to use as possible, meaning lower weight and higher power.

Samsung have made a range of additional attachments available, turning the Bespoke Jet into an all-in-one cleaning product. Attachments include a Pet Tool brush, a long reach Crevice Tool, A Combo Brush and Flex Tool, which can all be used alongside the telescopic pipe for added range. The Bespoke Jet also comes with an included attachment caddie that holds unused attachments and charges the second battery.

Samsung have also made available their Spray Spinning Sweeper attachment, which makes mopping quick and easy, without the need for a mop, bucket or cleaning products, and quickly dries the leaned surface.

Prices for the Bespoke Jet start at A$1,149, with the Spray Spinning Sweeper attachment costing an additional A$100.