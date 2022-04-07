HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > “Historical Damage” From Chip Shortage: White House

“Historical Damage” From Chip Shortage: White House

By | 7 Apr 2022

The White House held a classified briefing overnight in which the chip shortage was earmarked as a major threat to economic and national security.

This comes as US lawmakers push Congress to pass A$69.3 billion in funding in order to fortify the country from further supply chain issues.

The classified briefing was in order to “discuss the urgent need to invest in made-in-America semiconductors as well as research and development that will protect our economic and national security,” the White House said.

“A significant interruption to our supply of semiconductors could cause historic damage to the U.S. economy – damage far greater than the impact of chips shortages on the American auto industry right now – and would undercut our technological competitiveness and military advantages over adversaries globally.”

The Biden administration pointed out that, in 1990, the US produced around 40 per cent of global semiconductors, while that number now sits at just 12 per cent.



About Post Author
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

How The Pandemic Has Changed Tech Buying
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Penn: $132M Tax Won’t Stop Telstra’s Digicel Takeover
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Telstra Activates SMS Scam Filter
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
VLC Media Player Used For Chinese Cyberattacks
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Chrome OS 100th Update, New Chromebook Features
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

How The Pandemic Has Changed Tech Buying
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians have upgraded the home internet, bunch more devices, became more reliant on smartphones, embraced touchless payments, made telehealth appointments,...
Read More