A Samsung brand representative has confirmed a firmware update is in the works, following Samsung Galaxy S24 users reporting issues with camera results.

Users have claimed they are seeing blurry textures and details appearing on the results from the S24 cameras.

One report in particular, received a response from a moderator, who confirmed the issue will be addressed with a future update.

The moderator said, “In the case of the S24 camera photos, compared to the previous version, the colors have been tuned to be more similar to those seen by the human eye and the three-dimensional effect has been improved, but other than that, there have been no major changes.”

“If you want a little more clarity, we recommend that you try activating optimal shooting for each scene in the intelligent optimization option in the camera settings.”

“We will also analyze photos obtained through various channels and strive to always include corrections in future SW updates for matters deemed necessary.”

“If you have photos that you think are problematic, it may be a bit inconvenient, but please send us the photos through the Send Error menu in Members and we will analyze them and respond.”

The moderator also confirmed the series brings forth a more natural colour reproduction compared with previous devices, but also stated there were no other major changes.