10 Million Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Tipped This Year

10 Million Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Tipped This Year

By | 6 Feb 2024

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released later this year, with claims that the console could be unveiled as soon as March.

According to Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki, display shipment data suggests Nintendo is set to make over 10 million Switch 2 consoles in the next fiscal year — which begins in April.

If accurate, this product could become a major lifesaver for CE retailers with the likes of JB-Hifi, EB Games, Harvey Norman and the The Good Guys benefitting from demand for a console that is set to put pressure on both Microsoft with the X-Box and Sony’s PS5.

Insiders are claiming that the redesigned Switch console will be a lot easier to get hold of, with the last model being released during COVID-19 when Nintendo struggled with manufacturing. There have also been past issues with the supply of other products like amiibo figures and the Nintendo Wii.

Considering the console is rumored to be disappointingly underpowered, and sporting an LCD display instead of OLED, it may curb demand among the more serious gamers.



