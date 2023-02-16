HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Brings Bugs And Battery Drain

By | 16 Feb 2023

All eyes were on Samsung for their recent Galaxy Unpacked event announcing the Galaxy S23 phone series, Now the company are getting attention for the wrong reasons, with their One UI 5.1 software update attracting reports of battery drain and bugs regarding certain apps.

While Samsung made certain to include users of older handsets in the update, one Galaxy S22 user has reported their phone lagging while using certain animations, while others say certain features are no longer available.

Also causing concern, some users say the ability to choose from different colours when setting wallpaper is no longer functioning.

Samsung are reportedly working hard to find a solution to the mounting issues, and consumers are being urged to contact customer service staff to report any problems.

In the meantime, if you are yet to update, it’s probably a good idea to hold off until these bugs are fixed.



