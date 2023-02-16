HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New AMD Drivers Mess With Windows PCs

By | 16 Feb 2023

Reports say AMD’s new Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver crashes Windows and causes serious boot problems.

Only recently released, the driver holds updates for the multinational’s Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 graphics card families, as well as improved support for the games Dead Space (below) and Forspoken.

On top of this, there are extensions for Vulkan. The problem with all this good news, however, is that forums and social media have been ablaze since the launch with users venting their frustration.

One Twitter user says, “Crashed my whole PC, now I have to set up Windows again from scratch.” Another says, “bricked my Windows install.”

AMD are yet to respond to the complaints, yet their website’s list of known issues, while making no mention of any serious Windows problems, does acknowledge stuttering and crashes in some games.

It has been more than two months since the most recent update to the driver. As well as the Windows issues, the driver appears to be causing problems with Ayaneo’s portable gaming consoles, with a post on Ayaneo’s website stating the latest AMD driver limits the VRAM on the Ayaneo 2 and Ayaneo Geek to 512MB, a small percentage of the 5GB or 6GB these can handle.


