Six of Samsung’s Neo televisions have been globally certified for carbon footprint by UK-based carbon management and reduction organisation Carbon Trust.

Three of their 75″ Neo OLED 8K and three of their 75″ Neo OLED 4K units got the certification to recognise Samsung’s efforts to reduce the weight and power consumption in comparison to previous models.

The “Reducing CO2” certificate goes out to products that reduce their carbon footprint over their life cycle. Carbon Trust calculate products for the certification based on internationally recognised standards.

“It’s rewarding to see Samsung’s sustainability mission recognised by a trusted organisation, as we remain committed to creating products with the future of our planet in mind,” says Yong Seok-woo, executive vice president and deputy head.

Samsung’s 16 models across its 2022 lineup, including 11 models from the QLED, as well as five monitors and signage products, were also carbon footprint certified last year. Meanwhile, the company’s Bespoke Infinite built-in home appliance lineup has also bagged a gold award at the International Forum Design Award, bringing their total to 80 awards at the German design competition, a record number.