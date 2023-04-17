HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Neo OLED TVs Get Carbon Footprint Certification

Samsung Neo OLED TVs Get Carbon Footprint Certification

By | 17 Apr 2023

Six of Samsung’s Neo televisions have been globally certified for carbon footprint by UK-based carbon management and reduction organisation Carbon Trust.

Three of their 75″ Neo OLED 8K and three of their 75″ Neo OLED 4K units got the certification to recognise Samsung’s efforts to reduce the weight and power consumption in comparison to previous models.

The “Reducing CO2” certificate goes out to products that reduce their carbon footprint over their life cycle. Carbon Trust calculate products for the certification based on internationally recognised standards.

“It’s rewarding to see Samsung’s sustainability mission recognised by a trusted organisation, as we remain committed to creating products with the future of our planet in mind,” says Yong Seok-woo, executive vice president and deputy head.

Samsung’s 16 models across its 2022 lineup, including 11 models from the QLED, as well as five monitors and signage products, were also carbon footprint certified last year. Meanwhile, the company’s Bespoke Infinite built-in home appliance lineup has also bagged a gold award at the International Forum Design Award, bringing their total to 80 awards at the German design competition, a record number.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Get Galaxy Z Fold5 And Flip5 Batteries From LG
LG, Samsung Resume OLED Partnership Talks
Samsung Could Launch Triple Foldable Tablet
LG Tops Samsung’s Earnings For First Time Since 2009
Samsung Cuts Chip Production As Profits Plummet 96%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Technics Causing A Buzz By Expanding Their Range
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
Apple Tackles Slump With New Mac Laptops
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
Acer Hummingbird Fun 2023 Launches In China
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
JD.com Resumes Australian Operations
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
Samsung To Get Galaxy Z Fold5 And Flip5 Batteries From LG
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Technics Causing A Buzz By Expanding Their Range
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Long a favourite of the music set, Technics are expanding their range with the SU-GX70 Grand Class amplifier and a...
Read More