Australia’s media companies have confirmed they will be remaining on TikTok, with Sky News so far the only major outlet to stop using the controversial app.

Paul Whittaker, CEO of Sky News, confirmed last week that the news network had stopped using the platform, on which it had 65,000 followers.

“Sky News Australia launched on TikTok late last year and quickly amassed a large following,” Whittaker said.

“However, following recent developments, specifically last week’s advice from intelligence and security agencies to the attorney-general regarding the intense security risk associated with having TikTok on mobile devices, we have made the decision to cease publishing to the platform as a matter of precaution and principle.”

So far, Whittaker seems to be going it alone in the boycott, with other networks suggesting they will be staying put.

“At Nine, we respect the various independent requirements of our business across all platforms in relation to the use of TikTok,” a Nine spokesperson said.

“We are committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of our people which means we work with individuals to advise them on the most appropriate approach to using all social media platforms, including TikTok.”

This means that its mastheads, such as The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, would also remain.

The Guardian will also remain, with a spokesperson saying: “We are not proposing any major changes to the way we use TikTok as an organisation at this time, and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

All News Corp publications — aside from Sky News — as well as Channel Seven, and Network 10, have remained on TikTok, through their various promotional channels.

Despite being a government entity, ABC is not subject to the ban, which only covers non-corporate bodies, however is currently speaking with the Australian Cyber Security Centre regarding how they will move forward on the platform.

TikTok attracts 7 million Aussies a month, so this reach will not be easy to give up for Australian media.

TikTok’s local boss Lee Hunter believes any bans would be misguided.

“We would urge media organisations to be guided by the facts and not influenced by those pitching far-fetched hypotheticals to drag TikTok into geopolitics it has nothing to do with,” Hunter said.