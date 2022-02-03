HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 3 Feb 2022

While it looks like the new Galaxy S22 phone might be delayed in some markets other than Australia due to the global chip shortage, it seems the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series of Android tablets is on track to be unveiled at next week’s Unpacked event, with pricing appearing online in France.

A report has shown the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is listed for preorders at 1699 Euros, which is about $2696 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version, which is listed as “In stock”, but looks more likely to ship after February 9.

The device is expected to feature a 14.6″ super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a notch.

It looks set to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, run by Android 12.

It will also support an S Pen and have an 11,200mAh battery.

Also listed for preorder in France is the mid-level Galaxy Tab S8+, for 999 Euros, $1585.

This is said to pack 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and is likely to boast a 12.4″ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 10,090Ah battery pack.

Still, these prices should be viewed more as a guide, as previous rumours said the Tab S8 could start at 680 Euros, about $1079, with the Galaxy Tab S8+ starting at 1040 Euros, $1650, and the big boss Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra landing at 1140 Euros, or $1809.



