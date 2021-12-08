HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung, Microsoft Team Up For AR HoloLens Project

Samsung, Microsoft Team Up For AR HoloLens Project

By | 8 Dec 2021

Samsung Electronics and Microsoft have teamed up for an augmented reality HoloLens project.

Details of what exactly the two-year project will result in as scarce, but TheElec reports that Samsung first started working on the project in March this year, before Microsoft joined a few months later.

Multiple business divisions of Samsung are part of the project, with top executives from Samsung Display, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung SDI meeting about this earlier this year.

A commercial product will be released in 2024, with Microsoft handling the software and Samsung the hardware. Samsung has heavily invested in American AR company DigiLens, whose waveguide technology will no doubt make its way into this device.

