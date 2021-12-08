Apple has effectively allowed Roblox to operate a third-party marketplace inside its App Store, according to claims by Epic Games in the ongoing antitrust probe.

The U.S. Department of Justice are looking closely at how Roblox works inside the Apple ecosystem. The Roblox app lets people pick a selection of different games to play, which Epic says “made it a de facto games marketplace for users.”

Epic is arguing they too should be able to open a third-party marketplace.

Apple said of the claim: “there’s experience within Roblox that, from a point of review, Apple would not look at as a game.”

The Department of Justice has asked Roblox to define the difference between a game and an experience.

Roblox has since removed any mention of it being a ‘game’ from its website.