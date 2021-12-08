HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Roblox Runs A Third-Party Games Marketplace Through Apple, Claims Epic

Roblox Runs A Third-Party Games Marketplace Through Apple, Claims Epic

By | 8 Dec 2021

Apple has effectively allowed Roblox to operate a third-party marketplace inside its App Store, according to claims by Epic Games in the ongoing antitrust probe.

The U.S. Department of Justice are looking closely at how Roblox works inside the Apple ecosystem. The Roblox app lets people pick a selection of different games to play, which Epic says “made it a de facto games marketplace for users.”

Epic is arguing they too should be able to open a third-party marketplace.

Apple said of the claim: “there’s experience within Roblox that, from a point of review, Apple would not look at as a game.”

The Department of Justice has asked Roblox to define the difference between a game and an experience.

Roblox has since removed any mention of it being a ‘game’ from its website.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Chinese Hackers Attack Local Power Grid As Apple Forks Out Billions
Apple Launching Three New IPads For 2022
Watches Replace Wristbands As Wearables Jump 10%
Aussie Smartphone Shortage This Xmas
Demand Slowing For iPhone 13
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Junkee Media Finally Sold $3M Deal Tipped
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
Optus, Telstra Buy Up Big At 5G Auction
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Direct Sell Store Upsets Local Retailers
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
Motorola Launching Under-Display Cam Mobile
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
Australia Boycotts Beijing Olympics
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Junkee Media Finally Sold $3M Deal Tipped
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
oOh!Media has finally found a buyer for Junkee Media with Australian Geographic owner RACAT picking up the business. RACAT Group,...
Read More