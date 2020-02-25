Samsung & Legacy Esports Battle Together For Another Year

Samsung has today announced the it has renewed its partnership with Legacy Esports, one of Australia’s fastest growing esports teams.

The agreement brings the partnership into its third year – with both brands stepping into the new decade with plans to further develop the Australian team and local esports community.

‘As we enter a new decade, we’ll see esports continue to grow in Australia capturing the attention of more gamers and viewers, and our commitment to Legacy Esports is to continue supporting their growth and help them make the unachievable possible,’ said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Electronics Australia.

‘Our renewed partnership with Legacy Esports is a step further in that direction, fueled by their unwavering passion for gaming and eagerness to represent Australia.’

The announcement builds on Samsung Australia and Legacy Esports’ work throughout the past two years to develop grassroot gaming programs. Now, both brands are looking to work together to raise the bar ‘to the next level’ and strengthen Legacy Esports’ presence in the global gaming sphere.

‘We look forward to the future as we move into the third year of our partnership with Samsung and are excited about what we can continue to achieve together,’ said Tim Wendell, Head of Esports, Legacy Esports.

‘The support we have received from Samsung has been fundamental to the development of our athletes and we can’t wait to explore new ways to collaborate.’

The partnership will see Samsung continue to equip Legacy Esports gaming teams with NVMe M.2 SSDs and curved gaming monitors, aiming to bolster player immersion and helping bring a new level of competitive gaming this year.

Consumers who are looking for more information on Samsung’s SSDs and gaming monitors, they can see Samsung Electronics Australia, and visit Legacy Esports’ website to discover when the team will be competing next.