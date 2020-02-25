Can’t Wait To Own A Razr? Coronavirus Has Pushed Launch Date Back

Motorola has announced the launch of the highly anticipated revamped Razr has been pushed back due to the coronavirus

The company said that factory closures across Chinese regions have impacted Razr production.

‘This situation in China is inevitably impacting the launch and highly anticipated availability of the Motorola Razr,’ Motorola said in a statement.

‘By far most of our factories in China have reopened and are operational, albeit on a limited basis due to health quarantine restrictions, and public transportation and travel limitations.’

The company also stated that the remaining factories that have been closed are located in the Hubei region and will reopen in correlation with the ‘policies of the respective regional government where they are located.’

Motorola said it was leveraging the full strength of its global manufacturing and distribution networks, with the Razr expecting to go on shelves in Australia by mid to end of March.