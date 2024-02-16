New documents from Samsung reveal that the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 range will be critically upgraded.

Welcomed news is that the foldable will continue to support the S-Pen, and the stylus is expected to have its own built-in storage slot built, according to a report by Forbes.

A planned update on the Z Fold 6 has not yet been confirmed, but says Forbes, supply chain insiders report that the camera hardware will echo that of the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5, and feature a three-lens rear camera with a 50-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 and x3 optical zoom, and a twelve-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2/.

With Samsung facing camera issues on its Galaxy S24, keeping things steady may provide a solid solution, but it’s a short-term solution, says Forbes, pointing out that the camera needs to be as perfect as possible to justify the foldable’s high price.