Garmin Forerunner 165 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

By | 16 Feb 2024

Design details of the Garmin’s yet-to-be-launched Forerunner 165 have been leaked ahead of its European launch.

The report, leaked via 91mobiles and reported by GizmoChina, indicates that the Forerunner 165 will be available in Black, White, and Turquoise, and will feature a larger display and an updated design.

In comparison to the Forerunner 55 which it will replace, the Forerunner 165 appears to sport a less bulky design and feature slightly slimmer bezels.

Forerunner 55, which the Forerunner 165 is set to replace

It will also include a redesigned “Run” button which will be more accessible.

Key specifications of the Forerunner 165 include a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels. It also features a barometric altimeter for accurate elevation data and Garmin’s “Elevate V4” PPG sensor for precise heart rate monitoring –  however this model may have a shorter battery life of 11 days compared to its predecessor.

The smartwatch supports 20 mm quick-release bands, fitting between the sizes of the Forerunner 265 and 265S to cater for different wrist sizes.

The price for the standard version is €279, with a Music variant, which offers 4GB built-in storage for media, costing €329.



