Samsung has unveiled its new range of French door fridges built for the Australian market.

The new 7000 Series, billed as supporting the everyday lives of Australian families, features a minimalist design, with a number of features – including the control panel, water dispenser, and ice maker – moved to the inside. Each is designed to the government’s new true usable capacity standards.

Additionally, the 7000 Series fridges feature anti-fingerprint doors in both black and stainless steel, plus recessed handles with anti-microbial coating, all contributing to what Samsung describes as an integrated, modern look.

According to Andrew Wand, Head of Home Appliances, Samsung Australia, the new series is built not only for family use but for entertaining.

“In 2020, we saw many Aussies turn to the kitchen as a hub for in-home entertainment with 29 per cent of Australians indicating they’re eating more meals together with family and friends.

“As such, the kitchen remains the heart of the Australian home and Samsung believes in creating innovative kitchen appliances that can make a real difference in people’s lives,” he said.

ChannelNews was invited to see the top-end SRF7500BB. This model includes a door-in-door beverage centre, which provides a place to store drinks without taking up interior space; the beverage centre also includes the auto-fill water jug, which comes with an infuser for fruit and automatically fills up with cold water whenever the door is closed.

“The new Beverage Centre with Autofill Jug is an exciting addition to our French Door line up, it will allow you to always have cold fresh water on hand and you won’t have to worry about empty water jugs being left in the fridge, which can be a common occurrence in many households,” said Wand.

Also included is a dual ice maker in the freezer, which produces not only ice cubes but what Samsung has dubbed “ice bites” – smaller ice chips that Samsung says cool drinks more quickly.

The 7000 Series fridges stand at less than 1.8 metres, meaning they can fit into a standard refrigerator cavity, and start at $2999 for the SRF7100S, going up to $3999 for the SRF7500BB. The range is available now from Samsung and leading retailers.