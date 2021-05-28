HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix's 'Play Something' Feature Comes To Android Smartphones

Netflix’s ‘Play Something’ Feature Comes To Android Smartphones

28 May 2021
One of the biggest strengths of Netflix is also a weakness at times: there’s just too much to watch.

If you find yourself crippled by choice, let the ‘Play Something’ feature come to your rescue, and suggest something for you to watch.

The feature rolled out earlier this month on Netflix’s TV apps, but now selected Android users can test the feature on its smartphone.

If you’re able to use the feature, you’ll see the ‘Play Something’ button appear, on both adult and child profiles.

It uses your previous viewing habits to suggest similar programming choices, so the more you watch, the smarter it gets. If you don’t dig a certain choice, simply hit the button again, and it’ll suggest something else.

Decisions are overrated.

 

