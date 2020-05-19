Samsung Launches Curved Monitor To Reduce Eyestrain

Samsung Electronics Australia has just launched its Curved CT55 monitor, which provides a more immersive viewing experience than a flat-screen monitor and is designed to minimise eyestrain.

The Curved CT55 is now available in 32-inch ($449RRP) and 27-inch ($399RRP) at all of Samsung’s retail partners.

The 1000R curvature matches the human field of view, which allows users to see the whole screen in just one glance. This helps limit visual fatigue, which is particularly beneficial for longer use.

It also has a special Eye Saver Mode that reduces blue light emissions, as well as a Flicker Free Mode, which protects users’ eyes from the potential constant strain of screen flickering.

The Curved CT55 has a minimalist design, with the display stretching from edge to edge. However, it’s still not as pretty as Samsung’s curved Odyssey gaming monitor, which is set to arrive in Australia later this year.

Nevertheless, the Curved CT55 does offer Game Mode to provide optimal colour, contrast and shades settings, as well as a 75Hz refresh rate, for high-intensity gaming sessions.

“Demand for curved monitors in Australia continues to grow as more people understand just how important their home or office work station design is when it comes to productivity and comfort,” said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory at Samsung Electronics Australia.