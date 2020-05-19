HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Launches Curved Monitor To Reduce Eyestrain

Samsung Launches Curved Monitor To Reduce Eyestrain

By | 19 May 2020
, ,

Samsung Electronics Australia has just launched its Curved CT55 monitor, which provides a more immersive viewing experience than a flat-screen monitor and is designed to minimise eyestrain.

The Curved CT55 is now available in 32-inch ($449RRP) and 27-inch ($399RRP) at all of Samsung’s retail partners.

The 1000R curvature matches the human field of view, which allows users to see the whole screen in just one glance. This helps limit visual fatigue, which is particularly beneficial for longer use.

It also has a special Eye Saver Mode that reduces blue light emissions, as well as a Flicker Free Mode, which protects users’ eyes from the potential constant strain of screen flickering.

The Curved CT55 has a minimalist design, with the display stretching from edge to edge. However, it’s still not as pretty as Samsung’s curved Odyssey gaming monitor, which is set to arrive in Australia later this year.

Samsung Odyssey Monitor

Nevertheless, the Curved CT55 does offer Game Mode to provide optimal colour, contrast and shades settings, as well as a 75Hz refresh rate, for high-intensity gaming sessions.

“Demand for curved monitors in Australia continues to grow as more people understand just how important their home or office work station design is when it comes to productivity and comfort,” said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory at Samsung Electronics Australia.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Expands Family Of Affordable Galaxy A Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy A51: Q1 Best Selling Phone
Samsung’s Premium 8K Q950T & Q800T TVs Roll Out In Oz
Contactless Payment Systems Sweep In Bid To Stop Coronavirus
Alcatel Release $199 ‘3L’ With 48MP Triple Camera
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MSI Giveaway: Free Bundle For Purchases Made At JB HI-FI
JB Hi-Fi Laptops Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
Audio Active Offering High-Value Home Theatre Bonus Bundle
Distributors Home Theatre Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
Seven News Give Oppo Two Finger Salute
5G Brands Communication
/
May 19, 2020
/
Chromebooks Strong Growth Threaten Windows Notebooks
Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
Qantas Gears Up For Increased Travel With Free Masks & Sanitisers
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MSI Giveaway: Free Bundle For Purchases Made At JB HI-FI
JB Hi-Fi Laptops Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
MSI has partnered with JB HI-FI to offer consumers a free bundle products with the purchase of select MSI products....
Read More