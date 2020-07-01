Samsung Release 8TB Next-Gen SSD In Oz

Samsung has launched its latest ‘870 QVO SAT SSD’ quad-level cell flash drive in Australia, pledging to set a new standard for high-capacity consumer storage.

With up to 8TB of storage, the product seeks to remedy a traditional trade-off between capacity and performance speed, thereby catering to both mainstream and professional PC users.

“The new 870 QVO will allow more consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities,” states Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.

“Following the launch of Samsung’s first consumer QLC drive – the 860 QVO – in 2018, we are releasing our second-generation QVO SSD which offers doubled capacity of 8TB as well as enhanced performance and reliability.”

The new 870 QVO offers write speeds up to 530 MBs, boost by intelligent TurboWrite technology.

Available in either 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB variants, the 870 QVO will be available from June 30, with RRP from A$209 [1TB model].

The drive claims to deliver a 13% improvement in random read speed versus the former 860 QVO, rendering it suitable for both gaming and everyday computing needs.

“The Samsung 870 QVO SATA SSD builds on the legacy laid by its predecessor, the 860 QVO, which proved extremely popular with customers in Australia looking to speed up their PC performance,” states Phil Gaut, Director, Display Brand and Memory, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Samsung continues to lead the market and bring customers faster and more reliable storage, the 870 QVO is the world’s largest client SATA SSD to boast 8TB capacity, which surpasses even the largest capacity HDDs in the same form factor.”

Further information and full product specifications are available on Samsung’s website here.