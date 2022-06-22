Samsung has released a pair of new BESPOKE Cube Air Purifiers that have been designed to fit seamlessly into the modern home.

BESPOKE Cube Air Purifiers prioritize simplicity of function and aesthetic, with a unique herringbone pattern and a modern colour pallet, with neutral champagne and white colours, ensuring it blends into any home.

“As more Australians become aware of the importance of air quality, they no longer need to choose between function and design when purchasing their new BESPOKE air purifier from Samsung,” says Jeremy Senior, Vice President, Consumer Electronics division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“BESPOKE represents more than a range of beautifully designed products that meet both aesthetic and functional needs. At Samsung, we strive to understand our customers, their passions and values and translate those into products and services that deliver meaningful value. With our BESPOKE range, we aspire to create intelligent technologies that enable endless experiences, personalised to fit every individual’s always-evolving lifestyle, preferences and needs.”

Offering more than a modern image, the new range offers a HEPA filtration system capable of removing up to 99.97% of 0.3㎛ ultra-fine dust whilst remaining virtually silent. Users are also able to control air quality at home or remotely with the SmartThings mobile app.

Samsung’s 3D Surround Air Purification feature makes use of five-way suction to suck in air from all directions before analyzing it and dispersing it in a controlled manner with the three-way Smart Discharge System.

Furthermore, Samsung have fitted their BESPOKE Cube Air Purifiers with a Multi-layered purification system which adds an additional fourth layer of purification for fine soft pet hair. The system will increase the low setting air flow by up 20% to effectively capture loose pet hair.

With the release of their new range, Samsung continue to demonstrate itself as a pioneer in air purification.

As part of the Victorian Government’s ‘safe return-to-school plan’, Samsung provided schools with 51,000 of their CHOICE award winning AX90T air purifier, to reduce the risk of airborne transmission.

The BESPOKE Cube AX53 and BESPOKE Cube AX70 are now available for purchase for $1,299 and $1,699 respectively from the Samsung online store and selected Harvey Norman stores.