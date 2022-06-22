HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Philips Hue Releasing Portable Smart Lamp

Philips Hue Releasing Portable Smart Lamp

By | 22 Jun 2022

The latest product to hit the Philips Hue smart lighting family is its first portable rechargable smart lamp, designed for indoor and outdoor use.

The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has a silicone grip (with teal and orange options exclusive to the Hue store), and can last for up to 48 hours on a single charge – or be plugged into mains via its charging base if the portability isn’t a selling point.

As it’s a smart light, you can cycle through various lighting settings with a single button, and contains the new Sunrise wake-up lighting that provides a transition from midnight blue to soft orange to replace the sun’s rising.

It will retail for around A$230, and will be available by the end of winter.



