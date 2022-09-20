HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Increase Chip Market Lead, Intel Lags

By | 20 Sep 2022

Samsung Electronics has pushed even further ahead in the global semiconductor industry after a record quarter.

Samsung’s chip revenue for the April-June period came in at a record of A$30.2 billion, capturing 12.8 percent of the A$235.4 global market, according to research firm Omdia. This is up from its March share of 12.5 per cent.

Intel’s market share dropped to 9.4 percent from 11.1 percent the previous quarter, driven by a 16.6 per cent drop in revenue. The US chipmaker brought in revenue of A$22 billion between April and June.

Elsewhere, SK hynix held a 6.8 percent market share for the three months ending in June, followed by Qualcomm with 5.9 percent, Micron with 5.2 percent, Broadcom with 4.2 percent, Nvidia with 3.6 percent and MediaTek with 3.3 percent.



